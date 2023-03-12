How to carry an opponent in WWE 2K23

In WWE 2K23, a very useful move that users should get accustomed to is a carry. Carries are moves that allow a wrestler to pick up a competitor, and hold that individual up in the air. So, how can you take advantage of a carry in WWE 2K23? Let’s go over some controls that you should know in order to initiate a carry.

How to carry an opposing wrestler

When attempting to carry a wrestler in WWE 2K23, be mindful first on how to initiate a grab. This is because grabs are essentially required in order to start a carry. Users can grab an opposing wrestler by hitting B (for Xbox) or Circle (for PlayStation) on the controller. It does, however, help to try to weaken the opponent to do this. Otherwise, one becomes more prone to a reversal that can lead to a change of fate for you. Try using some light attacks or combos to do this.

Now, once you’ve initiated a grab, the next step is to hit either RB (for Xbox) or R1 (for PlayStation). If it is successful, the user player will then able to initiate the carry. Once you’ve lifted the other wrestler up, you will then be able to move around with the wrestler with the left stick. Keep in mind, though, that you’ll only have a limited time to do this. If you hold on to the wrestler for too long, the opponent will be able to reverse.

A carry is important for a number of different reasons. Not only will one have access to a certain subset of moves and combos, but carries are also useful for tables matches. Players can use a carry in order to throw a wrestler on to a table.