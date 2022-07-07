How to pit in F1 22

Pitting in racing is a vital part of any event, as it offers a brief opportunity to change tires, fuel up, and get the vehicle ready for the remainder of the race. If you plan on racing beyond the minimum limits in F1 22, be prepared to pit during a race. So, how can you do that? Let’s take a look.

How to pit

To pit in F1 22, first call the team and inform them that you will be making a stop. To do this, press RB (for Xbox) or R1 (for PlayStation) if you are using the pre-set options to pull up the call options for your team. Press the option that indicates that you box (pit) after the current lap. Alternatively, users can use the D-Pad to cycle through the call options, and select the one that handles boxing after a lap.

Once you’ve done that, you will need to keep an eye out for where the box stop is on the track. If you have the Dynamic Racing Line assist on, you should be able to see an indicator line on the track that shows you where to go to pit. This line will be in blue, as opposed to the red, yellow, and green lines that pop up on the track.

Second, you will need to ensure that you slow down once you enter the pit, and then ensure that you leave promptly upon finishing the fixes to your car. Again, this can be solved pretty quickly with aptly named Pit and Pit Release assists. With these assists turned on, your vehicle will automatically slow down upon reaching the pit lane, and then immediately leave once the stop has ended.

If you don’t have these assists on, you’ll need to make sure that you do both on your own.