crossfirex-developer-shares-roadmap-for-updates-to-address-issues-in-game-and-add-new-content

The development team behind CrossfireX has released a roadmap for the game’s first update following the feedback it’s received from players and fans since it officially launched today. The game is available through Xbox Game Pass, meaning many subscribers have jumped in to try out the game’s multiplayer and campaign, written by Remedy Entertainment.

The team has outlined five key areas to work on the game and update it next month. These are; a bug with ADS with CAR-4 that causes aiming to go in and out while shooting, better aim settings to help players customize their experience, a bug that occurs when players slide into objects with collision, an imbalance with Boogieman state that causes players to earn extra points, and several new maps for players to enjoy.

The CrossfireX team is clearly paying close attention to what players are saying. However, this update misses one bug that players on Xbox Game Pass have experienced. It seems as though there’s an issue with players that acquire the game through Game Pass accessing Operation Catalyst. While the development team is aware of this, it’s not outlined when it will be fixed. A hotfix to correct the issue will likely be pushed for all players as soon as it’s discovered, allowing everyone to enjoy the game as quickly as possible instead of waiting until March for an update.