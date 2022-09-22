How to change time of day in Slime Rancher 2

In Slime Rancher 2, you play as Beatrix LeBeau as you track down different varieties of Slimes, contain them with your VacPak, and tend to them on your ranch. It is a simple life to live but somebody’s got to do it. After you take your first steps out of the conservatory, you will see Slimes all over Rainbow Island. As time progresses and night rolls in, you may be wondering how you can skip the darkness and go straight to morning. This guide will show you how you can change the time of day in Slime Rancher 2.

Related: How to make and edit corrals in Slime Rancher 2

How to change the time of day

After taking your first steps in the conservatory, you will see that there is a lot to take in. You have various items to interact with like pens, com systems, and the Plort Market. It is easy to get overwhelmed by your new responsibilities, especially once you start gathering up some Slimes to fill the pens. Every Slime Rancher needs to get their rest. That is why there is a convenient living space inside the conservatory.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To change the time of day, you simply need to enter the living space that is represented by the building inside the conservatory. This dome-shaped home is where you will spend your nights and take naps. When you enter it, you have three options: sleep for six hours, sleep until night, or sleep until morning. These options are useful for passing the time, but they are also useful for finding Slimes.

Why change the time of day?

While you can simply change the time of day because you feel like it, there are some good reasons to do so. For starters, certain Slimes only appear at night or during the day. You can fast forward the time of day to night so that you can catch Phosphor Slimes and other night-crawling Slimes that normally don’t appear during the day. You can also change the time of day to make food respawn faster for your Slimes if they happen to run out. After all, items like carrots need time to grow.