Tiger Woods was a staple of golf video games in the 2000s, so much so that EA Sports named its franchise Tiger Woods PGA Tour. Fast forward to 2022, and Tiger is now the cover athlete for a different simulation golf game: PGA Tour 2K23. Not only is Tiger the cover athlete, but Woods can also be used as a golfer in 2K23. So, how can you use Tiger Woods in PGA Tour 2K23? Let’s take a look.

How to play as Tiger Woods in PGA Tour 2K23

Much like with Michael Jordan and the other PGA golfers in PGA Tour 2K23, users will be able to play as Tiger Woods in both the Local Match and Online Match modes. Tiger Woods can’t be used in 2K23’s MyCareer mode.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For either Local or Online Matches, go to the main menu. Then, select ‘Casual,’ followed by either ‘Local Match’ or ‘Online Match.’ This will depend if you want to play a single-player (Local) or multiplayer (Online) game.

From there, hover over to the left-hand side of the screen. Right above your player’s avatar should be two tabs, one with your ID name and the other that reads ‘Change Golfer.’ Select the ‘Change Golfer,’ and then select Tiger Woods.

Woods has some of the best stats in the game for a golfer, which really isn’t much of a shock given that he is the cover athlete. Here’s a look at the stats for Tiger Woods in PGA Tour 2K23:

Power: 81

81 Timing: 68

68 Swing Path: 75

75 Transition: 74

74 Shaping: 67

67 Lie Range: 67

67 Putt Path: 87

87 Putt Weight: 82

Stats are accurate as of this writing.