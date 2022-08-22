All confirmed golfers in PGA Tour 2K23 – Full roster

PGA Tour 2K23 will be the second official entry in the PGA Tour 2K franchise, and much like with its predecessor, this game will also feature authentic golfers. PGA Tour 2K23 will feature several golfers who play in either the PGA or LPGA, including one of the greatest to ever pick up a golf club in Tiger Woods. So, which players will be a part of PGA Tour 2K23? Let’s go over all the names that we know will be in 2K23.

All confirmed golfers in PGA Tour 2K23

Here’s the full list of all known and confirmed golfers that will be in PGA Tour 2K23:

Tiger Woods (Cover Athlete)

Collin Morikawa

Justin Thomas

Tony Finau

Will Zalatoris

Brooke Henderson

Lexi Thompson

Lydia Ko

2K and HB Studios confirmed on August 22 that at launch, PGA Tour 2K23 will feature over 14 real golfers from the PGA Tour. The two also added that more golfers will be added to 2K23’s roster in the future, as part of free post-launch DLC updates.

One thing to note is that there will be golfers in PGA Tour 2K21 that will most likely not be returning for 2K23. This is due to the fact that a few names from 2K21’s list have been removed from the PGA Tour, due to their participation in the LIV Tour, a Saudi Arabia-backed competitor to the PGA. Pro golfers Sergio Garcia and Bryson DeChambeau are among the names that were in 2K21, but who are no longer with the PGA.

PGA Tour 2K23 will be released in October 2022.