Genshin Impact, a free gacha game by Hoyoverse, has a large and diverse list of playable characters. With so many characters, not everyone has the time to test out every character’s kit and abilities. This guide will go over how to play Bennett in Genshin Impact, the unlucky adventurer who always seems to be getting into trouble.

Bennett is a 4-star character who is obtainable from either the Limited Character Banner, Limited Weapon Banner, or Standard Banner. From time to time, Bennett will also have a rate-up on the Limited Character Banner, increasing the chances of pulling him and his constellations. Bennett is renowned in Genshin Impact for being one of the strongest supports in the game, boasting some strong healing and team buffs.

Overview

Rarity: 4-star

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Sword

Best Role: Support

Talents

Strike of Fortune

Bennett unleashes a string of Normal attacks, able to chain up to 5 attacks in one string. Like any other character, Bennett also has a Charged Attack that deals increased damage and a Plunging Attack if he attacks from a certain height.

Bennett will rarely utilize his Normal Attacks or Charged Attacks in a fight, using his Elemental Burst and Elemental Skill instead. Therefore, you should not look to leveling up this talent.

Passion Overload

Passion Overload is a strong ability that can deal a decent amount of damage. The best thing about it is its ability to generate energy for himself and other Pyro party members, with a quick cooldown of 4 seconds and 2 seconds within his Elemental Burst (provided you have Bennett ascended.)

He does have a hold version with a different effect, but it’s generally useless and you’re better off using the normal version of his Elemental Skill.

Fantastic Voyage

Bennett’s Elemental Burst, Fantastic Voyage, is his claim to fame and the reason why Bennett is regarded as the best character in the game. Bennett jumps into the air and slams into the ground, dealing Pyro DMG and creating an “Inspiration Field.” This field heals characters within the AoE if their health is at or below 70%, which scales off of his max HP.

Meanwhile, allies within the field will also gain an ATK buff when they are higher than 70% HP, or any time when you have Bennett’s Constellation 1. Characters in the field are also imbued with Pyro. This means that this field can cleanse other elements you are inflicted by. For instance, if you are inflicted with Cryo from a Cryo attack, using Bennett’s burst will remove that element.

It also allows enemies to deal with strong attacks on you by creating Elemental Reactions. Against certain enemies, you actually want to be careful, as you may get one-shot within the field.

Bennett’s ATK buff is calculated by his ATK Bonus Ratio (dictated by his talent level) as well as his Base ATK. Base ATK is not his total ATK — it is the natural ATK he has as well as the ATK he gains from his weapon. (Weapons like the Skyward Blade that have high base ATK is therefore an important weapon on him.)

An important mechanic to keep in mind when using Bennett’s Elemental Burst is snapshotting. When a character uses a deployable skill, such as Xiangling’s Elemental Burst, that skill will benefit from the ATK buff throughout its entire duration. In other words, if Xiangling’s Elemental Burst is still ongoing while Bennett’s Elemental Burst is no longer active, that specific ability will still benefit from the ATK buff.

A controversial aspect of this ability is unlocked when he reaches Constellation Level 6, which will be covered in a different section.

Rekindle & Fearnaught

Rekindle, Bennett’s 1st Ascension Passive, decreases Passion Overload’s cooldown by 20%, making Bennett more viable as a battery as well as increasing his damage output for his niche DPS builds. Meanwhile, his 4th Ascension Passive decreases Passion Overload’s cooldown by 50%. This means his Elemental Skill will be on a cooldown of 2 seconds within his Elemental Burst.

Best Arifacts and Weapons for Bennett

Bennett has numerous roles he can play, but his strongest is undoubtedly his role as a Burst Support. Bennett can deal a respectable amount of damage on his own, and his healing is naturally powerful.

To assist with his utility, we still recommend a 4-piece Noblesse Oblige set, which will both increase his Elemental Burst damage as well as provide a team-wide ATK buff every time he uses it. Alternatively, if you’d rather squeeze out some more Burst damage as well as improve your Energy Recharge, you can use a 4-piece Emblem of Severed Fate set instead.

For his weapons, Bennett will appreciate any sword with a high base ATK to strengthen his Elemental Burst’s buff. For paid options, this means the Mistsplitter Reforged and Aquila Favonia are his best options. The Alley Flash is also good with its high base ATK, and the Skyward Blade provides tons of Energy Recharge. F2P players can use the Prototype Rancour, which has a respectable amount of base ATK for a free weapon.

Roles and Teams

National Team and its variants

Bennett is a core part of the National Team. Named by the community, the National Team is a strong composition that consists of two extremely valuable units: Xiangling and Bennett. These two units are near mandatory in this comp, which revolves around creating the Vaporize reaction.

Xiangling synergizes with Bennett in several ways. Bennett augments Xiangling’s greatest weakness, which is her high energy cost. In this team, Bennett is expected to cast his Elemental Skill and then cast to Xiangling. This will funnel his energy particles to Xiangling, which will make her Elemental Burst charge faster. The two also give a teamwide ATK buff with Pyro Resonance.

The next unit will most likely be Xingqiu. His Elemental Burst is extremely powerful in applying Hydro element, which allows Xiangling’s burst to deal high damage when it Vaporizes an enemy. A variant of Xingqiu is Tartaglia.

The final unit slot will go towards a unit like Kazuha, Sucrose, or Raiden Shogun. The former two provide extra damage with their Elemental DMG buffs or Elemental Mastery buffs, while the Raiden Shogun will deal extra Overload damage and recharge your allies Elemental Bursts at a much faster rate.

Who doesn’t Bennett work with?

Bennett’s healing and ATK buff make him a general support character for many all teams in the game. However, there’s a sentiment that Bennett can work with all teams in the game. While this is somewhat true, Bennett is not the best choice in all teams. His versatility isn’t all-reaching, so it’s easier to talk about which teams Bennett is outclassed in instead.

Namely, these two teams are mostly Freeze teams and Physical teams. Freeze teams use up all four slots with at least two Cryo units for Cryo resonance, a Hydro unit to apply the freeze, and an Anemo unit for resistance shredding and crowd control. Bennett has no place in a Freeze team, and he will often mess things up by melting enemies out of their Frozen state.

Additionally, Physical teams (characters like Eula or Razor) would rather have Electro units to apply Superconduct over Bennett. This is less egregious, however, and Bennett can work with some Physical teams with careful rotations.

The Constellation 6 debate

Bennett’s Constellation 6, often the biggest power spike for many characters, is one of the most controversial aspects of his kit. It has a reputation for “ruining accounts,” and “ruining one of the best supports in the game.” This is because his Elemental Burst infuses characters’ Normal Attacks with the Pyro element, while also providing a 15% Pyro DMG bonus.

This means that characters’ Normal Attacks will deal Pyro damage instead of Physical damage. This already means Bennett can no longer perform optimally with most Physical carries in the game. Additionally, characters with weak infusions like Keqing will have her Elemental Skill overridden by Bennett’s Constellation 6.

The big risk of Bennett’s Constellation 6 is the possibility that future comps will be ruined by Bennett. However, it is also unfair to say that you should never upgrade to Bennett C6. This is a list of all the characters in the game, and how they are impacted by Bennett C6.

Albedo Negligible. Albedo never uses his Normal Attacks in a normal comp, so Bennett will increase his damage output. (Albedo scales off of DEF, so he will often not be paired with Bennett anyways.) Aloy Negligible. Bow users are not affected by Bennett’s infusion. Amber Net positive. Amber is a Pyro unit and therefore benefits from Bennett’s C6. Arataki Itto Negligible. Arataki Itto’s Elemental Burst infusion is not affected by Bennett’s infusion. Ayaka Negative. Ayaka’s Normal Attack infusions will be overridden. (However, Ayaka Freeze teams often do not run Bennett in the first place.) Barbara Negligible. Catalyst users are not affected by Bennett’s infusion. Beidou Mostly negligible, as she will primarily use her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst for damage, but can cause Overload interactions which may be unwanted. Chongyun Highly negative. Chongyun is often paired with Bennett for Melt teams, but his Elemental Skill is canceled out by Bennett’s Elemental Burst C6. Diluc Net positive. Diluc is a Pyro unit and therefore benefits from Bennett’s C6. Diona Negligible. Bow users are not affected by Bennett’s infusion. Eula Negative. Her Physical damage is impacted by Bennett’s Elemental Burst. (However, her best Physical teams usually do not run Bennett in the first place.) Fischl Negligible. Bow users are not affected by Bennett’s infusion. Ganyu Negligible. Bow users are not affected by Bennett’s infusion. Gorou Negligible. Bow users are not affected by Bennett’s infusion. Hu Tao Net positive. Hu Tao is a Pyro unit and therefore benefits from Bennett’s C6. (Hu Tao scales off of HP, however, and should not be paired with Bennett in most cases.) Jean Mostly negligible. Her Support role will remain unaffected as she will primarily use her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst. Her DPS builds may be negatively impacted. Kaedehara Kazuha Mostly negligible. It depends on the team. National teams are negatively impacted by Bennett’s C6 (with the exception of Raiden Shogun and Tartaglia.) Kazuha himself is not hurt too badly by Bennett’s C6. Kaeya Mostly negligible. He will primarily use his Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst. Depending on the team, interaction may be positive since you can apply more Pyro to melt. Keqing Mostly negative, although opens up a niche Pyro Keqing build. Klee Net positive. Klee is a Pyro unit and therefore benefits from Bennett’s C6. Kokomi Negligible. Catalyst users are not affected by Bennett’s infusion. Lisa Negligible. Catalyst users are not affected by Bennett’s infusion. Mona Negligible. Catalyst users are not affected by Bennett’s infusion. Ningguang Negligible. Catalyst users are not affected by Bennett’s infusion. Noelle Negligible. Noelle’s Elemental Burst infusion is not affected by Bennett’s infusion. Qiqi Mostly negligible, as Qiqi is a healer. Raiden Shogun Negligible. Raiden Shogun’s Elemental Burst infusion is not affected by Bennett’s infusion. Razor Negative, as a Physical carry, he is impacted by Bennett’s infusion. Rosaria Mostly negligible. She will primarily use his Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst. Depending on the team, interaction may be positive since you can apply more Pyro to melt. Sara Negligible. Bow users are not affected by Bennett’s infusion. Shenhe Highly dependent on which team you use. Her Chongyun teams will no longer be viable with Bennett C6. Sucrose Maybe a net negative if Sucrose is used on a National team. Tartaglia Negligible. Bow users are not affected by Bennett’s infusion. Thoma Mostly negligible as a shielder, although technically benefits from the Pyro DMG Bonus. Traveler Mostly negligible as Traveler does not have any Normal Attack focused builds. Venti Negligible. Bow users are not affected by Bennett’s infusion. Xiangling Net positive. Xiangling is a Pyro unit and therefore benefits from Bennett’s C6. Xiao Negligible. Xiao’s Elemental Burst infusion is not affected by Bennett’s infusion. Xingqiu Mostly negative, as Bennett C6 will make triggering Vaporize more difficult in National teams. Xinyan Highly dependent on whether or not Xinyan is run as a Physical carry or not. Yae Miko Negligible. Catalyst users are not affected by Bennett’s infusion. Yanfei Net positive. Yanfei is a Pyro unit and therefore benefits from Bennett’s C6. Yoimiya Net positive. Yoimiya is a Pyro unit and therefore benefits from Bennett’s C6. Yun Jin Negligible. Bow users are not affected by Bennett’s infusion. Zhongli Mostly negligible as a shielder and Burst Support. Can impact his niche Physical DPS builds.

As you can see, Bennett’s C6 does not have a heavy impact on most characters in the game. It does, however, negatively affect some, and can negatively affect characters in the future. It’s important to study whether or not Bennett works for your teams, and whether or not you would benefit from his Constellation 6.

Constellations

Save for Constellation 6 which had its own huge section, Bennett’s other Constellations are mostly straightforward. Here’s an overview of all Bennett’s constellations:

Constellation 1: Grand Expectation Fantastic Voyage’s ATK increase no longer has an HP restriction and gains an additional 20% of Bennett’s Base ATK. This is his most important constellation, as it eliminates the HP restriction on his ATK buff. Constellation 2: Impasse Conqueror When Bennett’s HP falls below 70%, his Energy Recharge is increased by 30%. Decent, although not wholly necessary, as his heals are strong enough to usually keep him topped off. Constellation 3: Unstoppable Fervor Increases the Level of Passion Overload by 3.



Maximum upgrade level is 15. Generally not that important, unless you are running a niche DPS Bennett build that relies on Elemental Skill damage. Constellation 4: Unexpected Odyssey Using a Normal Attack when executing the second attack of Passion Overload’s Charge Level 1 allows an additional attack to be performed.



This additional attack does 135% of the second attack’s DMG. Generally useless. Constellation 5: True Explorer Increases the Level of Fantastic Voyage by 3.



Maximum upgrade level is 15. Very useful Constellation, as it gives a free DMG buff to the Elemental Burst, as well as increase the strength of its ATK Buff. Constellation 6: Fire Ventures with Me Sword, Claymore, or Polearm-wielding characters inside Fantastic Voyage’s radius gain a 15% Pyro DMG Bonus and their weapons are infused with Pyro. See above section.

That’s all you need to know about how to play Bennett in Genshin Impact. Be sure to follow this guide to create the strongest possible builds for your Bennett .