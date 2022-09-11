How to play Clam Blitz in Splatoon 3 Anarchy Battles

When raising your rank in Splatoon 3’s Anarchy Battles, you will be taking on objective modes that don’t appear in other parts of the game. While you may be used to covering as much of the floor in your team’s color ink as possible, that is only part of the equation in Anarchy Battles. Here is how to play Clam Blitz and some tips and tricks to help you win in Splatoon 3.

How does Clam Blitz work?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The whole purpose of ClamWin Blitz is to grab Clams and throw them into the goal on your opponent’s side of the field. However, you must destroy a barrier around the goal before you can do that. To destroy the barrier, gather eight Clams, and they will transform into a football. Throw that into the goal to break the barrier and throw follow-up Clams in to continue scoring. Breaking the barrier rewards your team 20 points, with regular Clams being three points each. To throw Clams and footballs, press A.

When a person carrying Clams around is splatted, the Clams they had will drop on the ground, and everyone can grab them. However, if a football is dropped, only members of that team can pick it back up before it disappears. More Clams will randomly appear around the map as you play.

Tips and tricks for Clam Blitz

When you have a football after carrying eight Clams, try to avoid fights with the opposing team. That large object will draw a lot of attention and put a bullseye on your back.

When an enemy with a football gets splatted, stay around until it disappears to ensure one of their teammates does not pick it up and score on you.

You can pass footballs to teammates by throwing them in their direction. Use this to get the ball closer to the opponent’s goal quickly.

Don’t forget to use your special abilities, especially if you have a football.

Focus on eliminating enemies in the area before scoring. Otherwise, they will just lay fire into you and make you drop your hard-earned Clams.

If you’re goal’s barrier is destroyed, you can not score until it is back up. Focus on defending your goal at this time.