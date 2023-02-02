Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world adventure where you’ll be playing as a student attending Hogwarts. You’ll be working to uncover your connection to an Ancient Magic that has long become extinct. There will be multiple mysteries for you to solve, spells for you to learn, and classes for you to attend. Some eager fans might be interested to know how they can join the game early. Here’s what you need to know about how to play Hogwarts Legacy early.

How to start playing Hogwarts Legacy before the official release

The official release of Hogwarts Legacy is set to happen on February 10. The Hogwarts Legacy Twitter page shared that the game’s worldwide release will occur for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players at midnight in their local area. However, those in the United States should gain access to the game at midnight EST across the country. There is a way for players to get into the game three days earlier though.

The only way to start playing Hogwarts Legacy ahead of everyone else will be to purchase the game’s Deluxe Edition. Anyone who buys the Deluxe Edition can start playing on February 7, three days before the official release.

The structure of the early access will follow a similar format to the official release. Hogwarts Legacy will unlock on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S at midnight in a player’s local area. If you live in the United States, all players will gain access to the game starting at midnight in the EST timezone. For PC players, everyone will gain access to Hogwarts Legacy on February 7 at 1 PM ET, which happens globally.

The only way to gain access to this game before the official release is to purchase the Deluxe Edition. Everyone who buys the standard edition will need to wait for February 10 to roll around to start playing.