Hogwarts Legacy delayed, but only for last-gen and Switch owners

Many Harry Potter fans are itching to enroll in Hogwarts themselves soon, and they’ll finally get their chance when Hogwarts Legacy launches next year. The specific launch dates will vary though, because last-gen and Nintendo Switch versions of the game just got their own delays.

The official Hogwarts Legacy Twitter account broke the news. “Hogwarts Legacy will launch on April 4, 2023, for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and on July 25, 2023, for Nintendo Switch,” the tweet reads. “The team is looking forward to bringing you the game, and we want to deliver the best possible game experience across all platforms.” From that wording, it sounds like developer Avalanche Software is having trouble getting the game up to snuff on less powerful consoles. At least we have an updated release date and not an indefinite delay — Hogwarts Legacy has already been pushed back a few times.

This means there are now three staggered launch days for the game. Before the summer Switch version and before the last-gen versions next spring, Hogwarts Legacy will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on February 10. There’s a longer wait depending on which version you’ll be playing, but pre-orders across all platforms are open now. The swankiest version is a $300 Collector’s Edition that includes a magical wand that ‘floats’ using magnets.

As for the game itself, Hogwarts Legacy aims to give fans a chance to enroll at the wizarding school, be sorted into a house, attend classes, and go on various magical quests. There’s no Quidditch, though. You’ll be able to fly around the campus on a broomstick, but the wizarding world’s favorite sport is not present. The same goes for Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling — she is not involved in the development of Hogwarts Legacy. Given the author’s history of transphobic comments, her exclusion may put some fans’ minds at ease — though keep in mind that she’ll almost certainly receive royalties from the title.