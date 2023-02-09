Hogwarts Legacy is an exciting open world RPG set in the magical Harry Potter Wizarding World universe. It boasts hundreds of side quests and dozens of hours of gameplay, but it’s not available on all platforms. This guide explains how you can play Hogwarts Legacy on Mac, so you don’t miss out on the game entirely.

How do you play Hogwarts Legacy on Mac?

At the time of writing, there is no native version of Hogwarts Legacy for Mac users to play. However, there are two reliable ways for you to play the game on your Mac if you’re willing to put in the extra work required to get it running. You can either use Boot Camp to run Windows and play the game or stream it from your Xbox using OneCast.

How to play Hogwarts Legacy on Mac using Boot Camp

To play Hogwarts Legacy on a Mac using Boot Camp, you need to separate your device’s hard drive to make room for Windows and Hogwarts Legacy. It’s best to partition your hard drive in half to allow enough space. Download the official Windows 11/10 ISO to an external USB drive and then launch the Boot Camp Assistant on your Mac. Follow the instructions and install Windows. Once this is completed, you’ll be able to load into your Windows PC on your Mac by holding the Option key when you turn it on. This will give you a choice of drives to open, and you can choose either the Windows PC or your Mac.

Before you go ahead and install Windows, we recommend checking the minimum and recommended PC specs for Hogwarts Legacy. If your Mac isn’t capable of meeting the minimum requirements, then there’s no point in installing Windows even to attempt to play it.

Once you’ve successfully installed Windows to your Mac, open the Windows partition and download Hogwarts Legacy on your platform of choice. The game is available on Steam and the Epic Game Store. You should be able to play the game without any issues once you’ve downloaded the storefront and game.

How to play Hogwarts Legacy on Mac using OneCast

To play Hogwarts Legacy on your Mac using OneCast, you just need to sign up for the software, install it, and play the game. The only potential downside is that you must also have an Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S with Hogwarts Legacy installed since OneCast allows you to stream from your console to your Mac. You can try OneCast for 14 days without paying anything. After that, it costs $14.99 per month. If this sounds like the way you want to play the game, download the free trial and install it on your Mac.

Follow the instructions to complete the installation of OneCast. Once it’s installed, you need to set your Mac and Xbox console up on the same wi-fi network. When they are, your Mac will automatically detect the console, and you’ll be able to enable Bluetooth and connect to your Xbox controller. From there, you can download Hogwarts Legacy to your Xbox, open OneCast, and play the game as if it were running on it.

Can you play Hogwarts Legacy on Mac using Parallels?

You can’t play Hogwarts Legacy on Mac using a Windows virtual machine like Parallels because of the Denuvo anti-cheat software it uses. This is a side effect Mac users have to deal with when it comes to trying to play games on Mac using Parallels. If this software is removed later down the line or a version without it is released on another storefront, then it may become possible to run the game using Parallels at that point.

Will Hogwarts Legacy ever be released for Mac?

Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software have made no mention of a Mac version of Hogwarts Legacy being in the works. Given how long it took games like Resident Evil 7 to see a Mac port, it’s unlikely that Hogwarts Legacy will come to Mac anytime soon, if at all.