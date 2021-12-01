How to play specialist Irish in Battlefield 2042 – Abilities, load-outs, tips, and more

Kimble “Irish” Graves is a natural-born leader with several different tricks up his sleeve. The returning Battlefield 4 specialist carries the unique capability to carry two specialty gadgets that allow you to gain ground and fortify a position for both yourself and your team. If you see a placed shield on the battlefields of 2042, be wary of Irish and his teammates ready to take you out.

Abilities

Specialty: DCS Deployable Cover / APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel

Irish has two gadgets that work together in fortifying any position the player chooses. It doesn’t matter if you are in a war-torn building or in the middle of a field, Irish can hold it down. Deploy the DCS Deployable Cover to create a choke point that halts players from pushing forwards without dealing with you. Additionally, deploy your APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel to stop explosives from taking you and your team out. When playing Irish, your main goal should be to play around both your team and objective due to his specialty abilities struggling in a solo playstyle.

Trait: Veteran

Irish’s trait focuses on keeping him in the fight as long as possible. Every life, you immediately spawn with +10 armor to provide a little extra room for you to move around and position. Additionally, Irish gets extra benefits from downed enemies, pushing him to rally around his teammates. Due to this ability, don’t be afraid to get super aggressive with Irish to get your team where they need to be.

Loadouts and tips

Depending on where you want to play with your abilities, Irish is incredibly versatile when it comes to optimized loadouts. Holding down a building? Consider the MCS-880 or 12M Auto shotgun to make enemies fear pushing you. Holding down a wide-open field? Consider the SWS-10 or SVK to take out your opposition from a distance. The opportunities with Irish really are endless, so do some experimenting to see what works for you.

If you love pushing and holding objectives with your team, Irish is the perfect specialist for you. He fits both aggressive and passive playstyles and promotes players to get experimental with the weapons they use. Try not to play alone as his abilities and trait might struggle, but you could sneak away with your DCS Deployable Cover and sniper rifle to get some sneaky kills.