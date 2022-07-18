How to play Stray for free with PS Extra

Thanks to the new subscription tiers for PlayStation Plus, you can now enjoy a ton of new games for free that you couldn’t with the standard subscription. One of the games launching on these additional tiers is Stray, a dystopian-style game where you play as a curious little feline who gets trapped in a large city and must try to escape. It comes as no surprise that some have figured out how they can play Stray without even paying the cost of a membership.

How to play Stray for free

Image via BlueTwelve Studio

If you are one of the many excited to roam the streets of Dead City as a small cat, you should head over to the PlayStation Store. Thanks to the free trial, you can play Stray without it costing you a single penny. This is done by going to the PlayStation Store and selecting the membership option at the top of the screen. After that, be sure to select the Extra tier membership. You will automatically start the free trial from there. Stray releases on July 19, 2022, and is developed by BlueTwelve Studio. In the game, you are able to scale large buildings, interact with various robotic NPCs, and solve the mystery of how to escape the city.

Don’t go thinking you won’t have to put in any of your information. A debit or credit card is required to activate your free trial, but thanks to Stray being relatively short, you should be able to complete it before the trial runs out. Make sure to cancel your subscription before the end of your trial so you don’t get charged. If you continue past the trial of the Extra tier, it will cost you $14.99 for one month, $39.99 for three months, and $99.99 for a full year.