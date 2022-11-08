How to play the Halo Infinite campaign co-op with friends

Many of us remember the days of sitting down with our friends and family to play through Halo games, and though 343 Industries has canceled plans for Halo Infinite’s couch co-op, the studio has given players the next best thing. After Halo Infinite’s Winter Update, which launched on November 8, you will now have the ability to play through the game’s campaign in a multiplayer setting. If you’re looking to hop onto Halo Infinite with your friends, here’s how you can set that up.

Steps to set up Halo Infinite campaign co-op

Select the Campaign option from the main menu Scroll down to Invite Choose which friends you would like to add to your game, press Invite or select Join on their profile Once all players are in the fireteam, each must select a save slot (the game reverts to the least progressed player’s point in the campaign Press on the Start Co-Op button when ready

Which save file does Halo Infinite campaign co-op use?

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer campaign feels a bit different than previous entries in the franchise. Players have the chance to journey through the open world of Zeta Halo, rather than the linear format featured in previous Halo titles. Players can be at two different points in the story and have completed entirely different sets of objectives or have found different collectibles.

The game will revert all progression to the least progressed player’s point, so if anyone in the fireteam has not found a specific collectible or completed a particular mission, it will re-appear in the co-op game for all party members. Additionally, all progression made in the co-op game will carry over to each player’s individual saves instead of exclusively saving to one person’s individual save slot.