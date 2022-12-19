How many The Legend of Zelda games are there, in total?

The many versions of Link have been on a wide variety of adventures throughout the years. Unlike some other long-running series, most of these games are considered to be great, often churning out what many consider to be the greatest games of all time with releases like Breath of the Wild and Ocarina of Time. Since the 1980s, The Legend of Zelda series has introduced us to many dungeons filled with all kinds of puzzles, had us fight uncountable enemies, and interact with many memorable characters. Here is how many Legend of Zelda games have been released.

Related: The top 10 best Legend of Zelda dungeons, ranked

How many Legend of Zelda games are there?

In total, we have counted 19 unique released mainline Legend of Zelda games. When Tears of the Kingdom comes out in 2023, this will be 20. This does not include remasters, remakes, ports, or collections, which have happened plenty of times over the years. Including spin-offs like Link’s Crossbow Training, the awful Philips CD-I games, and the Japan-exclusive Tingle games, you can put another 17 on that list for a total of 37 after Tears of the Kingdom comes out. Including remakes and remasters, you get 47. 48 if you throw in the Legend of Zelda: Collector’s Edition collection for GameCube.

Of course, Link has also appeared as a playable character in all six Super Smash Bros. games (multiple times except for the N64 game), Mario Kart 8, and Soulcalibur II if you want to add those games to the list as well. While Mario easily dwarfs the number of games in this series, The Legend of Zelda is easily one of Nintendo’s most successful and thriving franchises. It has seen at least one release on every Nintendo console except for the Nintendo Virtual Boy, which saw a total of 22 games on that failed device.