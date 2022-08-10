How to play Vantage in Apex Legends – best tips and strategies to win

It is tough to argue that there is a character in Apex Legends quite like Vantage. The Legend is listed as a Recon specialist as she offers several benefits to teammates, but her abilities give players much more than meets the eye. For instance, she is the only Legend that has an Ultimate ability that can last for almost an entire match. You even expect the sniper specialist to flourish outside her comfort zone and dominate in up-close battles. Here is how you can get the most out of Vantage in Apex Legends.

Use Spotter’s Lens to pick off the weakest in a squad first

Screenshot by Gamepur

Vantage’s Passive ability, Spotter’s Lens, allows her to know the distance and Legend of her targeted opponent when she is aiming-down-sights. As crucial as this is, the biggest benefit is that it also displays what shields are being used by the entire enemy squad. Thus, Spotter’s Lens works best when solving for who is the most defenseless opponent and having them eliminated first. This should allow your squad to quickly break down a full enemy team and eventually outnumber the strongest in the opposing group.

Although the Passive won’t work with 1x optics, players can activate this ability with scopes of 2x magnification or higher. Spotter’s Lens can even be used when aiming-down-sights without a weapon, lending Vantage a 3x magnification. So, if you’re searching for distant enemies and are without any scopes, hold your respective weapon swap button for a clear, zoomed in view of what is ahead.

Rush nearby opponents with Echo Relocation

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Echo Relocation is a Tactical ability in which Vantage commands her pet Echo to a location within 40 meters of her so that she can swiftly be launched to the marked area. The move certainly sounds like an excellent way to dodge gunfire and escape enemies, though it works wonders when initiating attacks. Upon landing, Vantage will be gifted a viciously fast double jump, making it incredibly difficult to predict where she will drop. This helps a great deal when launching toward enemies, as you can jump behind them and gain the upper hand from the start of the fight.

It is also worth noting that Echo Relocation cannot be used when Echo is out of your line of sight. This can cause Vantage to be without her tactical if the creature is behind structures, though Echo can be recalled for you to reposition it.

Give your teammates an endless supply of damage bonuses with Sniper’s Mark

Image via Respawn Entertainment

The biggest drawback to Ultimate abilities for most Legends is their everlasting cooldown times — but not for Vantage. Once the Sniper’s Mark Ultimate becomes active after the first two minutes of a match, the Legend can swap to its provided custom sniper at any time, provided that she has at least one bullet remaining in its five-round magazine. Additionally, one extra bullet will automatically be added back to the magazine every 40 seconds.

As lethal as this makes you with Vantage, it is actually more beneficial for your teammates. That is because any enemy you hit with the sniper’s bullets will also be dealt 15% extra damage when attacked by another member of your squad. Better yet, if its ammo is used conservatively, Sniper’s Mark should strengthen your entire team in every gunfight you are in. The sniper even gives Vantage bonuses of her own. For one, the sniper will deal 100 damage for 10 seconds after she successfully hits an opponent. It is during this time the target will also be marked for each of your squadmates to see.