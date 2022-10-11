How to play with ghosts in PGA Tour 2K23

In traditional local play in PGA Tour 2K23, it can get a bit lonely out on the course. However, those who don’t want to play a player online and in real time, but still want a little competition can do so. Users in PGA Tour 2K23 will have the option to play ghosts of others, or of rounds that you previously had in the game. So, how can you play with ghosts in PGA Tour 2K23? Let’s go over what you need to know, including directions and what kind of ghosts can be found in 2K23’s online database.

How to play ghosts in PGA Tour 2K23

To play ghosts in local matches in PGA Tour 2K23, here’s what you will need to do. To play a ghost, head to the ‘Casual’ section at the main menu. Then, select ‘Local Match,’ followed by ‘New Match’ to start up an offline game of golf.

At the player & course section, hit X (for Xbox) or Square (for PlayStation) to add a player. When you do this, two options will show up: Add Guest and Add Ghost. Select ‘Add Ghost’ with A/X.

From here, users will then be shown a list of ghost players. The list of players can be sorted with LB/RB or L1/R1, and by ‘My Rounds,’ ‘Global,’ and ‘Friends.’ PGA Tour 2K23 players will be able to choose one, and then head out to the course to take on players in a different setting.