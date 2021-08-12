How to powerup your melee attack in Axiom Verge 2

Axiom Verge 2 gives players several ways to fight off the many enemies they’ll come up against. Your first tool for attack is a climbing pickaxe, but it starts off pretty puny. Fortunately, there are a few ways to quickly upgrade it so that you can really lay into the early-game drones and get through some of the early levels.

One way that’s going to stick with you throughout the game is skill vials. These pop up all over the map and you’ll need to use them to upgrade your health and combat abilities. The first you can find is located at 36,9, but you need to first unlock the ability to climb and grab ledges before you can pick it up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, those are more general upgrades that need to be split across all of your stats. There is also a specific melee upgrade you should be looking for in the early game. Once you can climb over ledges, you need to start making your way to the left side of the map. Here, you’ll come across a human settlement where you’ll learn a bit more about what’s going on in the game. At the 28,13 location on your map, you’ll see the tent in the image above.

You’ll get some more information within that tent and can also pick up the “Rah” powerup in the left corner. This lets you charge your melee attack to give it more damage when you swing. This helps out quite a bit, especially with the scorpion-like drones you come across at this stage of the game. The powerup is easy to miss, so make sure you grab it before moving on.