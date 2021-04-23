How to pre-install Genshin Impact 1.5 on PC and Mobile

Genshin Impact 1.5 will see miYoHo roll out a pre-installation feature for PC and Mobile players. This will allow players to pre-install the new content in the background, meaning they can then jump into the game quicker when the update goes live.

Pre-installation will be available on April 26 at UTC+8. Players will still be able to play the game while pre-installing the resources, but only on PC. On mobile, you will not be able to remain playing the game while pre-installing, so be sure to start the process at a time when you won’t be farming those Domains.

How to pre-install Genshin Impact 1.5

Mobile (iOS & Android)

Players may begin pre-installing update resources by going to the Paimon Menu, Settings, Other, Pre-Install Resource Package.

Players may also begin pre-installing update resources by tapping the “Pre-Install Resource Package” icon on the bottom left corner of the login menu.

When the version update is released, players on iOS devices must enter the App Store and tap Update. Android users may open the game and follow the directions on-screen (or open Google Play and tap Update).

PC

After the pre-installation function is available, you must first update the Genshin Impact Launcher. After updating the launcher, a “Game Pre-Installation” button will appear to the left of the “Launch” button. Click “Game Pre-Installation” to download the latest game resources.

After completing pre-installation, when the version update is released, open the launcher again and click “Update” to install the game directly without any further need to download game resources.