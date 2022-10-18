With large install games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, waiting to play your game when it becomes available can be agonizing. With that in mind, you will want to pre-load it. This gets your game ready on your system, so the moment that access is available, you can jump into the game and start wrecking lobbies and claiming how good you are. Here is how to pre-load Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

How to pre-install Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

If you have pre-ordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you can set the game to install on your console or PC early. However, with the campaign coming out before the multiplayer, that will be downloadable sooner. You can begin to install the campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on October 19 at 10 AM PT on all platforms. If you pre-ordered the game, your system should automatically start the download, but if not, find it in your game library or on the store and set it to install. The campaign will be accessible on all platforms on October 20 at 10 AM PT.

For the multiplayer release, things are a little more complicated. Below are all of the stores that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is playable on and the times that pre-loading will begin:

PC (Battle.net and Steam) – October 26 at 10 AM PT

PlayStation – October 20 at 4 AM (regional rollout)

Xbox – October 19 at 10 AM PT

Pre-loading Modern Warfare 2 by platform

If you have already installed the campaign at this point, you can begin the installation for the multiplayer by selecting the game file and starting an update. The update should be automatic in most cases, but if not, here is how to begin an update on each platform:

Battle.net – select the gear icon next to the Play button and select Check for Updates

PlayStation – Press the Options button on the game tile and select Check for Updates

Steam – Right-click the game title in your Library and select Properties. Go to Updates to make sure it is set to install automatically. If not, the green Play button will be replaced with a blue Update button

Xbox – Go to My Games & Apps and enter the Manage section. Select Updates, and your Xbox will begin looking at all of your games for what needs to be updated.

If any of the above platforms do not show that you can begin the pre-installation, fully restart your system or wait a little longer and it should become available. After installing, the multiplayer should become available on October 27 by 9 PM PT.