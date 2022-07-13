How to pre-order Bayonetta 3 – editions, bonuses, and more

The long-awaited title Bayonetta 3 will finally be launching on Nintendo Switch in October. In this title, our favorite Umbra Witch is facing a new threat, manmade bioweapons called Homunculi who have been wiping out every planet they’ve been to. In the newly released trailer, we see Bayonetta deliver devastating combos to brand new enemies, show off a new transformation called Demon Masquerade, and as well as summon such as a giant spider. Revealed in this trailer as well was a new playable character named Viola. This witch-in-training tasks Bayonetta with finding a scientist that potentially help how defeat the Homunculi before it’s too late.

There’s a lot for fans of the series to look forward to when the game comes out later this year, including a special edition called the Trinity Masquerade Edition. A Trinity Masquerade Edition will be made available at select retailers as well as the My Nintendo Store. This edition comes with:

Full-color 200-page art book

Three reversible game cases for each Bayonetta game

The first Bayonetta game will be getting a physical edition on September 30 in North America and at a later date in Europe, so you can display the artwork in its full glory. More details on A Trinity Masquerade Edition, such as pricing, what other stores will be getting this special edition, and pre-order details are expected to release closer to the game’s launch date.

It’s worth nothing that there were multiple issues with the My Nintendo Store when it came to the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Special Edition. Users experiences problems like the site not loading, not being able to put the item into their cart, and not being able to check out. So, if you do plan on getting the Trinity Masquerade Edition, we suggest checking out other retailers first.