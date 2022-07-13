New Bayonetta 3 trailer confirms October release date and a whole coven of Bayonettas

The wait for the new Bayonetta game has been a long one. Bayonetta 3 was first announced in 2017 but very little has been confirmed since then. The previous game in the series was released back in 2014, leaving fans craving more of their favorite demon-summoning witch. However, fans won’t have to wait much longer for the new game to launch. After much speculation for nearly a year, we finally have a release date for Bayonetta 3.

According to a new trailer for the game, the long-awaited third outing for the infamous Umbra Witch will be released on October 28. The trailer shows plenty of action from the game, expanding on the teaser we saw during the September 2021 Nintendo Direct. It also confirms some plot details for the new game, with the new monsters seeming to be “part human” rather than the usual demons that Bayonetta tends to fight.

The trailer also gives us an introduction to Viola, who is described as a “witch-in-training” with a long sword and a giant demon cat at her side. She, along with multiple Bayonettas, will be a playable character in the sequel when it launches in October. Bayonetta herself looks like she will be getting new costumes and summons, including a giant spider that can scale walls. Bayonetta 3 seems to promise all the chaos and action that the series has become known for while leaning further into the signature aesthetic that we’ve come to expect.

Nintendo has also confirmed that there will be a special edition of the game that will include a 200-page art book and new reversible game cases for all three of the games in the series so far. This edition will be called the Trinity Masquerade Edition and more details will be released closer to release.

Bayonetta 3’s October 28 release date will be welcome news to fans who have been waiting patiently all these years. Nintendo also announced that the original Bayonetta is getting a physical release on the Switch for the first time on September 30, giving fans a chance to play through the entire series on modern consoles before diving into the newest entry.