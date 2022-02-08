How to pre-order Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – Pre-order bonus content, editions, and more

The time has almost come. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is just a few weeks away and guardians are getting eager to take the fight to the Hive god Savathun. While we may need to wait just a little longer, many are wondering about pre-ordering the expansion and what you get as a bonus. From cosmetics to extra content, pre-ordering The Witch Queen definitely has its perks, but you should know exactly what you’re getting before you decide to purchase.

How to pre-order The Witch Queen

Screenshot by Gamepur

Being that Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is an expansion and not a stand-alone game, it can be a little confusing when it comes to pre-ordering. The easiest way to pre-order is by navigating to the in-game Eververse store and purchasing the DLC through the expansion tab. You can also pre-order from your platform of choice’s store.

Pre-order bonuses

As with any past Destiny 2 expansion, The Witch Queen comes with some extra bonuses that will give your guardian that Hive look. It is important to remember that to get the pre-order bonuses you must purchase the game before its release date of February 22nd, 2022. No matter which edition of the game you pre-order, you will have instant access to the following rewards.

Exotic Throne World Ghost Shell

Exotic Emote

Legendary Emblem

After you pre-order, all of these items will be waiting for you at Master Rahool, the Tower Cryptarch. If you haven’t gotten to the tower in-game yet, they will be waiting for you at Shaw Han in the Cosmodrome.

All The Witch Queen editions

Image via Bungie

There are two different editions that are available for you to pre-order, both of which contain the base The Witch Queen expansion. If you are interested in just The Witch Queen and not much else that happens during a year of Destiny 2, the Standard Edition will be your best bet. If you are more of a frequent flyer on Destiny 2 and regularly play all the seasonal content throughout the year, then the Deluxe Edition will save you some money on seasonal purchases.

Standard Edition content

New Witch Queen Campaign

New Destination: Throne World

New Exotic Gear

New Raid

Deluxe Edition content