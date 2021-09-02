How to pre-order Horizon Forbidden West – bonuses, editions, and where to buy
Jump into the West with Aloy in these upcoming editions.
Horizon Forbidden West, the much-anticipated sequel to the smash hit Horizon Zero Dawn, arrives early next year on February 18, 2022, for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. Here is a quick breakdown of each available version up for pre-order.
Horizon Forbidden West Launch (Standard) Edition – PS4
- Full Game (Disk or Digital)
- Nora Legacy Outfit and Spear
Horizon Forbidden West Special Edition
- Full Game (Disk or Digital)
- Steel Book
- Mini Art Book
- Digital Soundtrack
Horizon Forbidden West Deluxe Digital Edition
If you have a PlayStation 4 but would like to upgrade to a PlayStation 5 at some point, this version is the least expensive entry point into the game to gain access to both versions of Horizon Forbidden West.
- Full versions of Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 & PS5 (Digital)
- Digital soundtrack and art book
- Digital Comic Book: The Sunhawk (Horizon Zero Dawn Graphic Novel)
- Two Outfits: Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite Teams
- Two Special Weapons: Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling
- In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece
- In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs
- Photo Mode unlock: Exclusive Pose & Face Paint
Horizon Forbidden West Collector’s Edition
The Collector’s Edition includes all the items that the Deluxe Digital Edition includes, but it also has a physical copy of the artbook, as well as a SteelBook and custom statue added.
- Full versions of Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 & PS5 (Digital)
- Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook Display Case (digital voucher for game inside box)
- A custom sculpted TermorTusk and Aloy Statue (some assembly required)
- Mini Art Book (physical)
Horizon Forbidden West Regalla Edition
The Regalla Edition will include everything the Collector’s Edition offers, but with a few cosmetic changes to the statue.
- Full versions of Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 & PS5 (Digital)
- Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook Display Case (Digital voucher for game inside box)
- A Regalla-themed, custom sculpted TermorTusk & Aloy Statue (some assembly required)
All digital game vouchers for Horizon Forbidden West, along with digital versions of any of the bonus content included in each edition purchased are redeemable via PlayStation Store.