How to pre-order Horizon Forbidden West – bonuses, editions, and where to buy

Horizon Forbidden West, the much-anticipated sequel to the smash hit Horizon Zero Dawn, arrives early next year on February 18, 2022, for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. Here is a quick breakdown of each available version up for pre-order.

Horizon Forbidden West Launch (Standard) Edition – PS4

Full Game (Disk or Digital)

Nora Legacy Outfit and Spear

Horizon Forbidden West Special Edition

Full Game (Disk or Digital)

Steel Book

Mini Art Book

Digital Soundtrack

Horizon Forbidden West Deluxe Digital Edition

Image via PlayStation Studios

If you have a PlayStation 4 but would like to upgrade to a PlayStation 5 at some point, this version is the least expensive entry point into the game to gain access to both versions of Horizon Forbidden West.

Full versions of Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 & PS5 (Digital)

Digital soundtrack and art book

Digital Comic Book: The Sunhawk (Horizon Zero Dawn Graphic Novel)

Two Outfits: Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite Teams

Two Special Weapons: Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece

In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

Photo Mode unlock: Exclusive Pose & Face Paint

Horizon Forbidden West Collector’s Edition

The Collector’s Edition includes all the items that the Deluxe Digital Edition includes, but it also has a physical copy of the artbook, as well as a SteelBook and custom statue added.

Full versions of Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 & PS5 (Digital)

Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook Display Case (digital voucher for game inside box)

A custom sculpted TermorTusk and Aloy Statue (some assembly required)

Mini Art Book (physical)

Horizon Forbidden West Regalla Edition

Image via PlayStation Studios

The Regalla Edition will include everything the Collector’s Edition offers, but with a few cosmetic changes to the statue.

Full versions of Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 & PS5 (Digital)

Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook Display Case (Digital voucher for game inside box)

A Regalla-themed, custom sculpted TermorTusk & Aloy Statue (some assembly required)

All digital game vouchers for Horizon Forbidden West, along with digital versions of any of the bonus content included in each edition purchased are redeemable via PlayStation Store.