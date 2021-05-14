How to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India

The pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India will be starting for Indian users from May 18, and as of now, only Android users will be able to register for it. The game will bring exclusive in-game content, including new maps, outfits, weapons, and more, and there is no announcement regarding the launch of the game for iOS devices yet. Here is how you can pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India on Google Play Store.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-registration on Google Play Store

Players need to be at least 18 years old to be able to play the game; otherwise, they will have to submit the mobile number of their parent or guardian as a sign of consent. Also, as evident from the name, Battlegrounds Mobile India, only the players of India will be able to register for it.