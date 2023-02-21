The Mini Slayer is looking to rip and tear through your mobile device this year when Mighty Doom releases. Based on the toy collectibles you can find in the two most recent Doom games, this run-and-gun game looks to be a more animated take on the Doomslayer, although it still includes a lot of action. As is the case with many other upcoming mobile games, you can get set up to have the game automatically installed when available, regardless if you have an Android or iPhone device. Here is how to pre-register for Mighty Doom.

How to get pre-registered for Mighty Doom

Getting pre-registered for the release of Mighty Doom is very simple and straightforward. First, go to the official website for the game. At the top of the page, just under the game trailer, will be two buttons for your mobile platform. If you are on an Android, click Google Play, and you will be taken directly to the game’s page in the store. Make sure you are signed in to your Google account and click the green Pre-register button. As soon as the game is available, it will install onto your phone and be ready to go.

Clicking the Apple App Store button is a little different. As of this writing, the game is not available on the App Store. Instead, when you click the button, a box will appear asking you to input your email. When the game is put into the store, you will receive an email to finish your registration for it fully.

Pre-registration for Mighty Doom is available until March 19, just a couple of days before the game releases. If you play within the first month, you will receive the Mini Slayer’s Pack, which includes some skins for weapons, equipment and weapon keys, and 80 Crystals, the in-game currency for the game.