How to preorder the Forza Horizon 5 Xbox controller

Forza fans can drive in style with the newest addition to the Xbox controller lineup. Forza Horizon 5 is releasing on November 9, and in celebration, Microsoft is releasing a brand new Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Controller. The controller will feature textured triggers and bumpers, a hybrid D-pad, button mapping, and Bluetooth technology for connecting it to multiple Bluetooth-compatible devices.

The controller will have custom dimple grip patterns inspired by a high-performance steering wheel to allow the player to feel more in-tune with the action of driving through the deserts of Mexico, cruising along its beautiful beaches, finding ancient lost cities, or driving up the side of the snowcapped Pico de Orizaba, an inactive volcano in the state of Veracruz.

The face of the limited-edition controller will be transparent yellow, a first for custom controllers, showing the inner workings of the controller with a few Forza and Horizon logos. Included with the controller will be exclusive content: A Forza edition car, a new victory emote, and a cosmetic item.

The Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Controller is compatible with Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows 10, Android, and iOS devices. You can pre-order the Forza Horizon Limited Edition controller on the official Xbox website.