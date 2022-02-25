How to prepare for the Vow of the Disciple Raid in Destiny 2

With the release of any Destiny 2 expansion, the most exciting addition for most players is a new Raid. That being said, The Witch Queen has finally been released and everyone is preparing for the day 1 Vow of the Disciple Raid race. It seems that Guardians will be venturing into the ancient pyramid ship in Savathuns Throne World, so players will want to bring everything they’ve got. In this guide, we will be going over everything you need to do to prepare for the new Vow of the Disciple Raid.

Increase your power

Due to the release of The Witch Queen power level caps have increased significantly. The first thing you should be doing to prepare for the new Raid is increasing your power so you can actually play in the raid. Here are the new power caps with The Witch Queen:

Floor : 1,350 (up from 1,100)

: 1,350 (up from 1,100) Soft Cap : 1,500 (up from 1,270)

: 1,500 (up from 1,270) Powerful Cap : 1,550 (up from 1,320)

: 1,550 (up from 1,320) Hard Cap: 1,560 (up from 1,330)

Bungie seems to be making the day 1 Vow of the Disciple Raid more accessible to players than ever before, making the contest power cap at 1,530. This means that once you reach power level 1530 without the artifact on your character, you are ready for the day 1 experience.

Gather your armory

One of the most exciting things about a new Raid experience is the aspect of mystery. While it’s great to venture into the unknown, it also means that players will have no idea what weapons and exotics will be the best choice for any given encounter of the Raid. Bringing classic meta weapons such as Sleeper Simulant and Gjallarhorn is obvious, but be sure to bring a variety of legendary weapons with the new artifact champion mods.

Armor perks are also very important to bring along. If you plan on participating in the day 1 experience of the Vow of the Disciple Raid, having armor perks such as Protective Light is practically a must. Also, be sure to have plenty of ammo finder and scavenger mods to hold onto as much ammo for DPS as possible.

Practice up

The best way to prepare for a Raid experience is of course to practice in other Raids. If you have a team for the day 1 experience, it’s a good idea to do multiple different Raid activities with them to build team synergy and strategy. Use this time to develop different DPS methods and give a variety of different weapons a try. That being said, we still know nothing about the Vow of the Disciple Raid mechanics, so be ready for anything.