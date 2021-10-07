How to quickly earn Yaran Pesos in Far Cry 6 – how to get money fast

Money makes the world go around, and things are no different in Far Cry 6. If you want to earn a lot of Yaran Pesos, there are ways to do it. You’ll need this money to help pay for information, items, or weapons.

In this guide, we will run through some great ways to get your hands on lots of Yaran Pesos so that you can finance the battle against Castillo and his army.

Looting

As you play through the game, you will notice small circles appear around you on certain items when you get close to them. These are bootable items and can yield all manner of different resources, or Pesos. Make sure you grab everything you see, as you are bound to need it eventually.

Finishing Missions

Most missions will have a payout that you can earn when you finish them. You’ll often get experience, some resources, and a stack of Pesos for your trouble.

Los Bandidos Operations

The Los Bandidos is a group of rag-tag rebels that you can send on a kind of “choose your own adventure” minigame. You’ll need to make decisions that will have a cost of a certain amount of resources or even lives, but they earn you a huge amount of Pesos. You will need to play through the game for a couple of hours before this feature unlocks, at which point it will be available at camps.

Races

Races can be found all over the map, and winning them will give you a great way to earn some quick cash. It’s not a huge amount if you are repeating the races, but it can prove to be a pretty solid source of Pesos.

Trading

All the materials that you pick up and don’t want to use can be traded at workbenches and NPC shops for Pesos. Resources can be plentiful, and easily found and earned, so you should have plenty of them in your inventory. Just make sure you always leave enough to meet your needs so you don’t need to actively farm them.