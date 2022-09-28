Credits are one of the essential resources in Warframe, as you need them for just about everything. From buying blueprints, building weapons, upgrading characters, and every action in between. Credits are vitally crucial to getting more powerful in the game. You will want to farm many of them, and knowing the best ways to do it can be a big help. This guide will explain how to quickly farm Credits in Warframe.

How to farm Credits in Warframe

The Index, on Neptune, is where the vast majority of players will farm their Credits, and for good reason. The Index works by accepting a player’s bet and multiplying it in winnings if they succeed in the game. If you lose, you also lose your Credits. There are three levels of difficulty, and newer players are advised to play on a more manageable level. If you purchase a Credit Booster from the market using platinum, the amounts you can earn from the Index are doubled.

Low Risk – costs 30,000 to play, returns 105,000 if you win.

Medium Risk – costs 40,000 to play, returns 175,000 if you win.

High Risk – costs 50,00 to play, returns 250,000 if you win.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the Index, you need to kill AI enemies and deposit shards that they drop into the opponent’s goal. Enemies scale with difficulty, and newer players may struggle to cut through enemy shields. Bring weapons that are powerful against the Corpus. With a Credit Booster, the Index is the best way to quickly farm Credits, but not the only method.

Dark Sector Missions

Dark Sector missions are great for farming a good amount of credits and can be completed at low levels. They are worth farming for increased Credits and resources. They are marked on the map by a special symbol, and the Navigation screen will tell you which bonuses you will get for playing a mission on that node. The image below gives an excellent example of what to look for to find a Dark Sector mission node.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These two farming methods can go a lot faster if you head to the Market and invest in some credit boosters.

Credit Boosters

Credit Boosters can be purchased in the Market for Platinum. They will double the number of Credits you get for a certain period.

3 Day boost costs ‍40 Platinum.

7 Day boost costs ‍80 Platinum.

30 Day boost costs ‍200 Platinum.

These methods are the best if you need some fast money in Warframe. Once you’re at a high enough level, head to the Index and rack up some big money to purchase anything you might to upgrade your arsenal.