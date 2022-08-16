There is a lot to take in when you start playing Tower of Fantasy. Pretty early in the game, you are shown everything from jetpacks and motorcycles to elemental damage and abilities. One of the many mechanics that get glossed over, however, is CS. The game doesn’t do too much to explain what CS is or how you raise it. Luckily, the mechanic isn’t difficult to understand and you can raise it relatively easily.

What is your CS in Tower of Fantasy?

MMO games typically have a way for you to measure your character’s power. In Destiny, you have your Light level. In Final Fantasy XIV, and many other games, you have your Item Level. This is a way to tell exactly how strong your character is becoming and also how you can determine whether or not you are strong enough to tackle certain missions.

Screenshot by Gamepur

CS, or Combat Score, in Tower of Fantasy is the game’s way of keeping track of your character’s power level. The higher your CS, the stronger your character is. You can check your Combat Score by going to the character menu. Your CS determines whether you have access to upgrades for your Suppressor and if you can enter new areas.

How to raise your CS in Tower of Fantasy

You won’t have to worry about your Combat Score right away. You won’t have access to this feature until you are level 25 and unlock equipment. The way to raise your CS is by equipping and upgrading your gear. For instance, looking at your weapons will show you how much they increase your CS by.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can obtain additional gear by completing missions and tasks that are appropriate for your level. Ruin dungeons are a great place to obtain new gear. You can also get upgrade materials by completing challenges, opening world chests, and interacting with environmental items.