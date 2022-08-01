How to re-fight unique monsters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

There are many different types of monsters that you will come across in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Among these many creatures are unique monsters that stand out among the rest. These creatures are often large, powerful beasts that are difficult to take down. Of course, once you do complete this challenge, you may be tempted to take it on again. So how do you re-fight unique monsters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3? That’s what this guide aims to answer.

What are unique monsters?

There are four different categories of monsters in the game; normal, elite, unique, and lucky. You will run into every type of monster quite a few times as you make your way through the game. Unique monsters are the largest of these creatures and the most difficult to take down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unique monsters offer a lot of rewards if you manage to take them down. Be careful, they do require a bit of strategy to take on so just winging it won’t do. These creatures can be spotted by the red markings next to their names. Their location can vary with some appearing in hidden areas and others making an appearance in the center of a large field. Make sure to check all possible locations if you are hunting for these beasts.

Related: All monster types in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

How to re-fight unique monsters

After you defeat a unique monster, it will leave behind a gravestone. These gravestones mark the area where you killed the monster so you can spot them when you return to areas later on in the game. Interact with a gravestone by pressing the A button. This will bring up a menu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the menu, select the retry option to challenge the foe once more. Not all unique monsters can be re-fought. Enemies marked as unique that appear in the story will either make a return on their own or remain defeated with no chance of re-fighting them.