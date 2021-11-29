Unown is an interesting Pokémon that you can encounter in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. While you only need to encounter one Unown for the PokéDex entry, there are over 26 unique Unown to encounter. Each Unown represents a different letter in the alphabet, meaning if you capture all of them, you can have the entire alphabet in your Pokémon Boxes. In this guide, we’re going to share with you how to read the Unown Alphabet in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

We can confirm 28 unique Unown forms that you can encounter in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The two unique Unown are the question mark and exclamation mark ones, but they only become available after you’ve captured the previous 26 lettered versions.

These are all of the Unown and what letter of the alphabet they represent, going from left to right.

Image via Pokemon Unown Translate

If you’re looking to capture Unown in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you’ll want to visit Solaceon Town. When you arrive at the town, head east, and you should find Solaceon Ruins, where Unown spawn. You’ll have to progress through the story to find the town, but once you do, you should be able to capture all of the Unown you want to add to your team and find every letter of the alphabet.