What is trade distance in Pokémon Go?

You can trade many of your Pokémon with other players while playing Pokémon Go. It’s a mobile game, so you don’t have to be immediately next to that person, but you do need to be within a certain distance from each other. If you’re too far away, a potential trade won’t be available, even when you’re connected to the internet. There are a few restrictions for these trades, and the trade distance outlines them. Here’s what you need to know about what trade distance is in Pokémon Go, and how it works.

What is the standard trade distance in Pokémon Go?

The standard trade distance all players have to be under in Pokémon Go is 100 meters or 300 feet. It’s not a considerable distance, so you should expect to be in the same building or apartment complex as the person you’re trying to trade with, but you won’t be able to do this across town. This can be difficult if you don’t have anyone readily near you while playing the mobile game.

Related: All legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go

However, the standard trade distance occasionally goes up and is extended during special events. This allows you to potentially trade with friends across town, but it’s still not a massive distance to trade Pokémon.

What is the extended trade distance in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go developers typically extend the standard trading distance to 12 km, sometimes even 40 km, during special events. A single km equals about half a mile, so respectively this extends trading to six miles, or 24.8 miles, depending on how far out they extend the trade distance.

The special events typically notify all players when the trading distance has been extended. You can check out the Pokémon Go blog page to see the exact length of the event and how long you have. For example, during the special event, Friendship Day, from 11 AM to 2 PM in a local time zone, trainers can trade with other players that are 40 km (24.8 miles) away from each other. You can also check out the Pokémon Go Twitter page to receive direct notifications when this happens.

The trading distance does not always extend for every event, so don’t routinely expect it to happen for the many weekly events in Pokémon Go.