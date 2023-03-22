Unown is an interesting Pokémon you can encounter throughout the Pokémon series. They appear every so often and have a chance to be caught if they actively appear in a game. While you only need to encounter one Unown for the PokéDex entry, there are over 26 unique Unown. Each Unown represents a different letter in the alphabet, meaning if you capture all of them, you can have the entire alphabet in your Pokémon Boxes. In this guide, we’re going to share with you how to read the Unown Alphabet in Pokémon games and the Unown language.

What is the Unown language in Pokémon?

We can confirm 28 unique Unown forms you can encounter in Pokémon games. The two unique Unown are the question mark and exclamation mark ones, but they only become available after you’ve captured the previous 26 lettered versions, such as in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

These are all of the Unown and what letter of the alphabet they represent, going from left to right.

Image via Pokemon Unown Translate

Unown typically appear at a specific location in a Pokémon game, or you need to find them by completing certain steps. For example, in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the Unown were hidden Pokémon that you had to find by uncovering unique clues describing their location and where they were hiding. In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the only way to track down Unown was to find them at Solaceon Ruins. Tracking each specific one could take a lot of trial and error, but it was possible.