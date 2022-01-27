How to read Unown letters: Unown translation guide for Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There Unown locations in Pokémon Legends: Arceus are written in Unown letters. While the letters are slightly similar to the regular alphabet, how they directly line up with each other is not entirely clear. You might mess up a letter or two, making the entire word difficult to read. If you want to capture all of the Unown, you’ll need to have a full translation for each clue. In this guide, we cover how to read Unown Letters in Pokémon Legends: Arceus with a full Unown translation guide.

There are 26 Unown, each a representation of the 26 letters. You can read the full riddle translations for each of the Unown quests on a separate guide.

Here’s a breakdown of all 26 Unown forms, and what letter they form.

All Unown letters

Unown A

Unown B

Unown C

Unown D

Unown E

Unown F

Unown G

Unown H

Unown I

Unown J

Unown K

Unown L

Unown M

Unown N

Unown O

Unown P

Unown Q

Unown R

Unown S

Unown T

Unown U

Unown V

Unown W

Unown X

Unown Y

Unown Z