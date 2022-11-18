How to rearrange moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

One of the newer features of the Pokemon franchise is the ability to customize where your Pokemon’s moves are when you view them in the battle menu. Doing so lets you prioritize your most frequently used attacks and buffs, so you spend less time wondering what to use and more time in the heat of battle. Rearranging moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a simple process, but it’s not terribly intuitive to reach the menu to do so. This guide will give you all the tools to rearrange your partner Pokemon’s moves quickly and easily.

Rearranging moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Rearranging your Pokemon moves is a simple six-step process that applies to any of your partners, no matter their level or where you got them.

Press the X button to pull up the Rotomphone menu and select which Pokemon moves you want to rearrange. You can change your choice in the Status Summary screen as well.

Press the A button to bring up a submenu and select “Check Summary.”

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once in the Pokemon Status Summary screen, ensure you have selected the right Pokemon (press up or down on the control stick or D-Pad to change your selection).

Press right with the control stick or D-Pad to open the Moves and Stats sunscreen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Press the Y button to pull up the Rearrange Moves menu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Press the A button to select the move you want to move, then hover over where you’d like to place it. Press A again to confirm your choice.

It’s that simple. The harder choice is deciding which four moves you want your Pokemon to know, as Scarlet and Violet fail to update or iterate on that core system. Fans are also dissatisfied with the game on a larger scale, including its performance issues, lack of features, and other missing or decade-old design decisions.