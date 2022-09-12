How to redeem a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta code

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is on the way. Before it officially releases, you have the opportunity to take part in the Beta, where you can check ou the multiplayer. This will be a good opportunity for eager players to check it out before it comes out and to see how it compares to the previous Call of Duty titles. When you receive a Beta Code, you must redeem it to play the Beta on September 15. This guide covers how to redeem the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta code.

Where to go to redeem your Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Beta code

When you receive your Call of Duty: Moder Warfare 2 Beta code, head to Call of Duty’s official website. When you arrive, you will be asked to sign in using your Call of Duty account, using your email address and password. If you do not have an account, you must set one up before you can redeem your code. We recommend using an email you can easily access because the official Beta code will be sent to this location, and you will need to use it to access the Beta.

Related: All Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta rewards

After you log in to your account, the next step is to verify the gaming platform and the region you’ll be playing the Beta. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. After you reach this point, the page shares and confirms that you are in the Beta, but you will not receive a code. Instead, the code will be spent to the email attached to your Call of Duty account, and you can expect to receive it sometime closer to the official Beta, set to begin on September 15.

We recommend checking your email regularly throughout the week to verify the code has been sent to you. When it does arrive, you need to go to your respective platform’s marketplace to input the code and download the Beta.