How to redeem codes in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is a free-to-play MMORPG gacha game where you explore an alien world called Aida. As you explore the game, you’ll be collecting materials that’ll help you on your adventure. But sometimes, you just wish you could get these items without having to complete missions in order to get them. Luckily, there’s a way for players to get free in-game items without having to put in hours of work to get them.

As is the norm with a lot of free-to-play games, Tower of Fantasy allows players to redeem codes provided by the developer. If redeemed, players will be able to get free in-game items such as Dark Crystals, Nucleus, Gold, and more. Considering you’ll need materials to pull from the game’s various banners and items to upgrade your weapons, being able to get these resources for free is incredibly useful. So, if you manage to find a code that you want to redeem for Tower of Fantasy, here are the steps that you’ll need to take in order to get those sweet rewards.

How to redeem gift codes in Tower of Fantasy

Screenshot by Gamepur

To redeem a code in Tower of Fantasy, you need to tap on the gift box icon in the upper-right hand corner. If you’re playing on PC, you’ll need to hold down the ALT button to gain control of your mouse. That way, you’ll be able to click on the icon. Once you’re on the gift screen, click on the Rewards tab. This is located at the bottom of the screen. Next, go to the Exchange tab. This is where you’ll be able to redeem codes. Paste the code into the section and then click or tap on Confirm to redeem the code. If the code is valid, the rewards will be credited to your account. But if the code is invalid or is expired, you’ll get a pop-up message telling you so.