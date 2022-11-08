How to redeem Digital Deluxe items in Sonic Frontiers

Whenever a video game has a deluxe edition, there are usually some small bonuses that the player earns for spending a little more money on the game. These bonuses can vary from simple cosmetic changes to helpful items that they can use in-game. Sonic Frontiers’ Digital Deluxe Edition gives those players a little bit of both. Here is how to redeem your Digital Deluxe items in Sonic Frontiers.

How to get your Digital Deluxe items in Sonic Frontiers

If you have purchased the Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition, make sure that you have downloaded the extra content before you start a new game. While you do own the content, if you have only the game installed and you complete the tutorial at the beginning, you will be missing out on the add-ons included in the Digital Deluxe Edition. Also, be sure that your game is fully updated to the latest version before installing that content. In most cases, all of this content should automatically install when you purchase and download the game.

To ensure that you have the Digital Deluxe content installed, go to Sonic Frontiers on your platform of choice and look at your installation. If you see it installed, you are good to go. If not, find the content on the store and set it to download.

The items that you get in the Digital Deluxe Edition are mostly used for early game progression. Amy’s Memory Tokens, the Portal Gear, and the Chaos Emerald Vault Keys are all items that will just help you in the game’s opening chapter without needing to go all over the place collecting these items.

Additionally, you get some cosmetics and an art book for buying the Digital Deluxe Edition of Sonic Frontiers. To get the art book on Xbox, you will need to search for it in the app section of the Xbox store and download it. Other versions will have the book downloaded directly with the other items.

While you need to have the deluxe content downloaded before getting through the tutorial to get those items, that is not the case with other DLC in the game which can be added at any time.