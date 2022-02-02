How to redeem The Hussar in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is a game that wants to build a dedicated community, like the game before it did. To help make this a possibility, Techland is giving away a free weapon called The Hussar to anyone who signs up for their community website. A special message will appear the first time you start the game or you can pull it up on the main menu by clicking the Gamers and Goodies icon. Here is how to do that and get yourself a free weapon.

To redeem your Hussar, you first need to have a Techlandgg account. To do this, go to this link and create an account or sign in if you already have one. If you are creating an account for the first time, be sure to redeem the code shown on your game’s screen in the Redeem tab.

Next, click your profile icon in the top right of the screen and go to Account Summary. Scroll down and connect whatever platforms you are playing the game on. If you do not do this, you can’t get your rewards.

Next, click on Notifications, and you will see all rewards you can currently redeem, including wallpapers and other bonuses you earn from the site. You can check what missions and rewards you have coming up for either Dying Light game.

After you have redeemed your Hussar on the website, boot up the game and go to one of Aiden’s Stashes. You can find them next to any resting point. Open up the stash and move it to your inventory.