How to refund Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Although Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have sold an extraordinary number of copies since its release, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been all smooth sailing. Despite the game adding various new features and quality-of-life changes, glitches and bugs have continued to affect the gaming experience of many trainers. Needless to say, many might consider refunding the game entirely as they might not see it worth the price. But returning Nintendo Switch games is not a straightforward task, as there is no direct option to do so.

How to get a refund on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you have bought and played games on Nintendo Switch in the past, you’ll probably know that it doesn’t really have refund policies. Hence, once you buy a game from Nintendo eShop, you won’t get any further direct options to return the game and get a refund. That said, all hope is not lost for buyers seeking a refund. Many players have reportedly managed to get a refund on the game by contacting customer support. Ofcourse, this doesn’t guarantee that you will get a refund, and you still have to convince customer support to initiate the refund.

It’s worth noting that this will only be applicable if you have bought a digital copy of the game from the Nintendo eShop. If you have procured the copy through any other online vendor or are using a physical copy of the game, you won’t get the refund unless you get it through the third party from where you have purchased the game.