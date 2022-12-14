The 11 biggest Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Some Pokémon trainers focus on building a team around a certain stat. Others like to theme their lineup with a specific type. If you want to go a different route, you could build a collection based on size. Scarlet and Violet versions have some pretty big Pokémon, with a select few that tower (or stretch) far beyond the others. There are no Mega Evolutions in Paldea, but there are still some absolute units. We’ve ranked the biggest ones here.

Related: The 15 biggest Pokémon of all time

11. Copperajah (9’10” / 3.0 m)

Image via The Pokémon Company

Starting us off is Copperajah, the big ol’ elephant Pokémon. It makes sense that such an animal would be one of the biggest. Copperajah also ranks as the heaviest Pokémon of all time if it happens to have the Heavy Metal ability.

10. Dragapult (9’10” / 3.0 m)

Image via The Pokémon Company

Dragapult is nearly the fastest Pokémon in Paldea, but it also ranks on this list. If you uncurl that ghostly dragon tail, it’s a lengthy creature from toe to tip.

9. Farigiraf (10’06” / 3.2 m)

Image via The Pokémon Company

Girafarig finally got an evolution in Scarlet and Violet, and it ended up being one of the tallest ‘mons in the whole game. It does cheat a little with its hoodie’s antennae, but giraffes are naturally tall.

8. Slither Wing (10’06” / 3.2 m)

Image via The Pokémon Company

‘Standing’ at the same height as Farigiraf is Slither Wing, an early-era Paradox form of Volcarona. The blazing bug has large, fiery wings that makes its entire appearance much larger than you might think. That’s good for warding off predators.

7. Miraidon (11’06” / 3.5 m)

Image via The Pokémon Company

Yes, Miraidon is taller than its cousin Koraidon. Maybe it’s cheating by levitating; maybe it just has a longer tail. In either case, it’s the only cover Legendary that makes the list.

6. Sandaconda (12’06” / 3.8 m)

Image via The Pokémon Company

Sandaconda likes to get all coiled up as it slithers through the sands, but if you unravel its body, you get a snake that measures more than 12 feet long. That’s a sizable, slithery creature.

5. Dragonair (13’01” / 4.0 m)

Image via The Pokémon Company

You might be surprised to see a middle evolution on this list, but it’s true: Dragonair is longer than Dragonite is tall. Dratini clearly ate its vegetables before evolving.

4. Three-Segment Form Dudunsparce (14’09” / 4.5 m)

Image via The Pokémon Company

Both forms of Dudunsparce could’ve made this list, but we’re going with the bigger of the two. Every Dunsparce has a 1-in-100 chance of gaining a third segment when evolving, and that extra hump turns it into a really big bug…thing.

3. Cetitan (14’09” / 4.5 m)

Image via The Pokémon Company

This waddling Pokémon is as tall as Dudunsparce is long — it is a whale after all. Since Wailord isn’t found in Paldea, Cetitan gets to claim the title of biggest sea creature.

2. Gyarados (21’04” / 6.5 m)

Image via The Pokémon Company

When it comes to freshwater and the rivers, Gyarados reigns supreme. Once you find a Magikarp in Scarlet and Violet, you have to start the laborious task of leveling up what is generally considered the most pathetic Pokémon. The result is quite a glow-up, from a little carp to a big flying dragon.

1. Dondozo (39’04” / 12.0 m)

Image via The Pokémon Company

Talk about a big fish in a little pond. Dondozo is the biggest Pokémon in all of Paldea, measuring nearly 40 feet long. Your grandfather would kill to reel in one of these on his next fishing trip. He’d also love the fact that Dondozo is essentially a big dumb mafia henchman with Tatsugiri as its tiny boss.