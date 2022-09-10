How to register for The Division Heartland beta tests

The Division Heartland is the next entry into the Division franchise, and the first since The Division 2 was released in 2019. Players will need to join a closed beta in order to have the chance to test the game pre-launch. While there is no release date yet announced for this beta, those excited to get their hands on the game can jump in line to test it out starting today, September 10, 2022 after its feature in the September 2022 Ubisoft Forward.

Where to register for The Division Heartland beta

The Division Heartland beta is available for players on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. To get in line for The Division Heartland closed-beta, players will need to:

Go to The Division Heartland beta sign-up page Click on the ‘Register Now‘ button Select a console Click on the ‘Register‘ button Either login to your Ubisoft account or create one

What is The Division Heartland?

The Division Heartland was announced to take place in a fictional small-town called Silver Creek, where a team of trained agents will take on the challenge of clearing out this hostile land. Along the way, players can explore and uncover the mysteries of the area and respond to a distress call that brought them to this middle-American town.

This is a break from the typical setting of prior entries in the Division franchise, which have primarily taken place in quarantine zones within larger metropolitan cities such as New York and Washington D.C. It will be intriguing to see how Ubisoft pulls off this setting change, and whether this will give The Division Heartland a whole new and slightly more eerie feeling.