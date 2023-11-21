How To Remove Enchantments In Minecraft (Explained)

If you’ve been playing Minecraft for a long time, you know that Enchantments are pretty useful, albeit semi-permanent. When you waltz up to an enchanting table, the luck of the draw is one you’re stuck with. So, what are you expected to do when you get Thorns on your Diamond Armor?

Getting enchantments that aren’t useful is no fun, especially for gear designed for a specific purpose. Different enchantments don’t work for different gear sets; while you may want Fire Aspect on a sword to get cooked beef, you probably don’t want it while hunting Shulkers. While there’s no reliable way to get the enchantment you want every time (outside of trading with villagers), there is a way to remove enchantments and try again.

How To Remove Enchantments

Image by Mojang

Removing enchantments isn’t a readily explained mechanic in Minecraft since it’s something you encounter pretty late in the game. For new players, even the concept of enchanting something in the first place is new. But even new players can run into enchanted items by accident, and if they have an inconvenient enchantment (like Thorns), things can become irritable pretty quickly.

To remove enchantments in Minecraft, you’ll need to get yourself a Grindstone. This allows you to both repair and disenchant items. To craft yourself a Grindstone, you’ll need the following items:

Sticks x2

Plank Blocks x2

Stone Slab x1

Once you have your Grindstone all ready to go, all you need to do is find an adequate spot on your home base for it to go, and you’ll be all set to get some enchantments out of your life. On the off chance that you don’t have these materials, visiting your local village can often reward you with one located near the smithy’s area.

To remove enchantments from your weapons or armor or anything else you need, do the following:

Place your enchanted item in an input slot on the left .

. Pick up the disenchanted version of the item on the right and place it in your inventory.

Once you disenchant something, experience points will drop according to the modified enchantment level of the item. Some enchantments have more than others, with Fire Protection having as much as 27 while Respiration has almost 60 at the max level.