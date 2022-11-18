How to rename Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gives players all sorts of ways to make the game feel like their own. One of the ways that we are already pretty familiar with is the ability to change the nicknames of our Pokémon. If you want to be a bit more humane and give your Pokémon their own individual identities, there are a couple of different avenues you can go down to name them. Here’s everything you need to know about naming and renaming your Pokémon.

Steps to give Pokémon nicknames in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

After catching a Pokémon, players are always presented with the opportunity to give it a nickname. Though, because these games give players so many repetitive prompts, many of us skip over this chance to initially name them. If you’re upset that you didn’t get to rename Pikachu to something with a little more gusto, don’t worry. There’s a way to correct this unfortunate mistake.

If you caught a Pokémon, but either chose a bad name or simply forgot to rename it altogether, you’re in luck! Pokémon Scarlet and Violet allows players to give their Pokémon new nicknames on the go. To do this, you will need to press the X Button to open a menu showing the Pokémon in your party. Click on one of these monsters and select the Check Summary option. From this screen, choose which Pokémon you would like to rename, and press the X Button to open a keyboard allowing you to do just that.

It is worth noting that it appears you can only rename Pokémon actively in your party. At the time of writing, there is not an option to rename a Pokémon stored in a Box. You also cannot rename a Pokémon in your party from the Boxes menu.