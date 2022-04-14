How to repair your Analysis Visor in No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted

When you start No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted, you’ll have a handicap that’s never been part of an Expedition before this one. You’ll discover that your Analysis Visor is broken. This is a fairly important tool for doing everything on No Man’s Sky, and you’ll suffer without it. This guide explains how to repair your Analysis Visor, so you don’t make the Expedition harder than it needs to be.

How do you fix your Analysis Visor?

Screenshot by Gamepur

To fix your Analysis Visor, you need a Cabon Nanotube. You begin the Expedition with nothing, though, so you’ll need to harvest Carbon from the local wildlife. Focus on using your mining laser on nearby plants to get the Carbon you need. Once you have 50 Carbon, you can craft a Carbon Nanotube in your Exosuit inventory. Insert the Carbon Nanotube into your Analysis Visor, and it’ll be fixed.

It’s important to fix your Analysis Visor early on in this Expedition because it allows you to scan everything on the planets you visit. This will become essential when you’re eventually hunting for pirate treasure around the galaxy. It’s also quite useful for completing The Compass, the first Milestone in this Expedition, because it allows you to tag icons on the planet in the distance so you can follow them.