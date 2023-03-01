How to reroll in Street Fighter Duel

Street Fighter Duel is filled with a myriad of iconic characters from the popular Capcom franchise. You’ll be able to unlock most of them through a gacha mechanic that will give you random characters with each roll. Unfortunately, this means that some of the characters you acquire may not be the ones you actually want. If this is a particular problem that you’ve been struggling with, then here’s how you can reroll in the game.

Related: Marisa, Manon, and Deejay get physical in new high-def developer gameplay for Street Fighter 6

How do you reroll in Street Fighter Duel?

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to reroll in Street Fighter Duel, you will need to head to a different server within the game. To do this, simply tap on your portrait on the home screen and hit the Select Server button on the bottom right side of the window. You will then be given several server choices and selecting a new one will essentially allow you to start your journey all over again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re on the new server, the tutorial process starts all over again and you will have to choose between either Ken and Ryu initially. After you’ve finished stage 1-12, you will then be able to draw members for your team, which includes a new A or B-class character.

Related: Zangief, Lily, and Cammy make their debuts in a brand new bone-breaking trailer for Street Fighter 6

If you’re still unsatisfied with what you drew, then you’ll have to repeat the process all over again on a different server. You also won’t need to log-in using different accounts as you can simply use the one that you currently have.

With that said, we do recommend sticking it out with the initial roll that you get because you’ll get plenty of opportunities to draw other characters down the line. The tasks, missions, and especially the events all give out decent amounts of Gems that you can use so we suggest checking and completing those whenever you can.