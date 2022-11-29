You can find multiple Mass Outbreaks happening throughout the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These outbreaks highlight a specific Pokémon, causing them to appear in great numbers, allowing you to catch dozens of them and increasing your chances of finding a shiny version amongst them. You won’t like every Mass Outbreak, but you can reset them. Here’s what you need to know about how to reset Mass Outbreaks in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to refresh Mass Outbreaks in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The way you about resetting your Mass Outbreaks has to do with modifying your Nintendo Switch’s internal settings. When you do this, make sure to shut down your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet game and you don’t have it running. Once you’ve done this, go to the System Settings options in your Nintendo Switch, scroll down to the System section, and go to the Date and Time area. You will have the chance to remove any connection your Nintendo Switch internal clock has with the internet and then freely change the time and date of your Switch.

For a Mass Outbreak to reset, make sure to have it start a brand new day from the current time. Make sure to set it 24 hours ahead, giving you plenty of time to get the new day’s Pokémon in the featured Mass Outbreaks. There should be roughly 120 of that specific Pokémon appearing at the new locations, and after you catch or defeat 30 of them, there’s an increased chance for a shiny Pokémon to appear during that Mass Outbreak.

For those who don’t want to meddle with their Nintendo Switch settings, you will have to wait for every daily refresh. This happens at the start of every new day for your Nintendo Switch.