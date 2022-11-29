When it comes to picking out a team to use in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there are several choices awaiting you. You have to make a limited selection when attempting to pick through hundreds of Pokémon, and your team composition does matter. There are multiple standout options if you’re looking for a Fire-type Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about the 10 best Fire-type Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

The best Fire-type Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Arcanine

Arcanine is one of the classic Pokémon from the original games. It returns in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and remains one of the stronger Fire-type options. It has a solid attack and special attack stat, with a decent amount of health, speed, and defense. Overall, it’s a solid generalist Pokémon that doesn’t specialize in anything too much. It is a Fire-type Pokémon, making it weak against Water, Ground, and Rock-type moves.

Related: How to make Koraidon and Miraidon climb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Armarouge

Armarouge makes its debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet. If you’re looking to grab this Pokémon in Pokémon Violet, you will need to trade it with another player. Armarouge differs from Ceruledge in that it has a higher defense and will use a higher special attack, making it more useful for special attacks and nonphysical moves. It will be weak against Water, Ground, Rock, Ghost, and Dark-type moves as a Fire and Psychic-type.

Ceruledge

Ceruledge is the opposite of Armarouge, debuting in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet series. You’ll be able to find it while playing Pokémon Violet. Ceruledge’s stats lean more toward physical attacks and a higher special defense stat. You’ll want to use it on your team if you already have a handful of Pokémon that utilize special attacks. Ceruledge is a Fire and Ghost-type, making it weak against Water, Ground, Rock, Ghost, and Dark-type moves. It is immune to Normal-type attacks.

Chi-Yu

Chi-Yu is one of the four locked away legendary Pokémon you can find while exploring the Paldea region. Although its appearance is that of a goldfish, Chi-Yu packs a powerful punch with a high special attack and defense stat. It does have a low health stat, making it significantly squishy, which you’ll need to be careful about when building your team. Chi-Yu is a Fire and Dark-type Pokémon, making it weak against Water, Fighting, Ground, and Rock-type moves.

Coalossal

Coalossal is one of the more heavily defensive Pokémon you can use as a Fire-type. It has a high physical defense, with a slightly higher special defense. However, this Pokémon has an extremely slow speed, so don’t expect to react before your opponent can go after you. Coalossal is a Fire and Rock-type, making it weak against Water, Fighting, Ground, and Rock-type moves.

Houndoom

Next, we have Houndoom, one of the older Pokémon that you can find wandering the Paldea region. Houndoom is an old favorite and, like Arcanine, continues to do quite well. You will primarily want to build it with special attacks in mind. It has decent speed, meaning you will likely have the chance to use it before your opponent has the first opportunity. Houndoom is a Fire and Dark-type Pokémon, making it weak against Water, Fighting, Ground, and Rock-type moves.

Salazzle

Salazzle is another special attack and speed-focused Fire-type Pokémon. Its best stat is its speed, giving you the best chance to land a quick attack against an opponent before they can react. However, it has mediocre health and defenses, meaning you must be careful if you leave it out against an opponent. It can easily be taken out with a few well-placed hits from an opponent. Salazzle is a Fire and Poison-type Pokémon, making it weak to Water, Ground, Psychic, and Rock-type moves.

Skeledirge

Skeledirge is easily one of the better Fire-type Pokémon you can find in the Paldea region. Not only is Skeledirge one of the three starter Pokémon, but it also has a unique attack called Torch Song, increasing its special attack stat each time you use it. It’s an excellent way to turn Skeledirge into a powerhouse early in a fight, and we highly recommend adding it to your team if possible. Skeledirge is a Fire and Ghost-type, making it weak against Water, Ground, Rock, Ghost, and Dark-type moves. In addition, it is immune to Normal and Fighting-type moves.

Talonflame

Talonflame is a Fire and Flying-type Pokémon thatyou willo want to use if you’re lacking a quick Pokémon. Speed is Talonflame’s best stat, with moderate stats in the other spectrums, meaning it may excel is speed, but it doesn’t hit with its attacks too hard, but you can choose to focus on special or physicals attacks with it. As a Fire and Flying-type Pokémon, Talonflame is weak to Water, Electric, and Rock-type moves. It will be immune to Ground-type moves.

Volcarona

Our final choice is Volcarona. You can find this Pokémon relatively early on while exploring the Paldea region. It has an excellent special attack stat, followed by special defense and speed, but it does lack in physical defenses. It is a Fire and Bug-type Pokémon, making it weak to Water, Flying, and Rock-type moves.